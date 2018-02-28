SGF warns boards chairmen, members against corruption

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, has cautioned the newly inaugurated Boards Chairmen and Members of government agencies and parastatals against indulging in any act of corrupt practices, warning that the federal government will not hesitate to purnish anyone found wanton.

Mustapha warned that the present administration has zero tolerance for any form of corruption, saying that the development must not be compromised in anyway.

The SGF gave the warining on Tuesday while inaugurating the Governing Boards Chairmen of eight agencies in his office in Abuja.

According to him, government will punish corrupt practices perpetrated by any board member as well as the management team of the federal government agencies

He said, “Governing Boards are creations of statutes and their main responsibility is to give policy direction to the management of institutions. I therefore, wish to emphasise that government expects no less from the Boards that are inaugurated today. Your agencies are critical to the achievement of the developmental goals of government, being implementing entities.

“You are all enjoined to commit to achieving these mandates and to live above Board,” the SGF added.

He pointed out that Board appointments “are part time,” except where expressly stated by statute.

He urged the inaugurated board chairmen and memebrs to allow their management of their agencies to perform the day-to-day running of the agencies without hindrance.

“Your allowances and entitlements as Board members are guided by extant circulars that will be distributed to you in due course.

“The office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) exercises oversight responsibilities for all the agencies that are been inaugurated today. This requires close working relationship to ensure guidance on the application of public service rules and regulations.

“The OSGF shall ensure that all your plans and programmes align with the objectives of government so as to deliver the dividends of democracy to Nigerians,” he added.

He noted that a very good number of the boards members are experienced public servants and understand the working of government.

But Mustpha said, over the years, new policies, processes and procedures have been introduced in to the art of governance.

In order to deepen your understanding of these new issues, a joint retreat for management, chairmen and members would be organised by the OSGF soon.

The inaugurated governing boards of the eight agencies include: National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI); Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC); National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF); National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC); Nigerian Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC); Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC); National Agency for the Control of Aids (NACA) and Galaxy Backbone Limited (GB).