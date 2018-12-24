SGF receives NHIS investigative panel report

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha, on Monday in Abuja received the report of the Presidential Independent Fact-Finding Panel on National Health Insurance Scheme. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a seven-member panel was inaugurated in November to investigate the conflict that engulfed the NHIS and led to the suspension of its Executive Secretary, Prof. Usman Yusuf. Mustapha said that the government’s decision and recommendations of the panel would be made public at the appropriate time. He said that NHIS was critical in enabling government to deliver on its promise of qualitative and affordable health care to Nigerians. He noted that healthcare delivery was a cardinal programme in which huge investments had been made because a healthy nation was a wealthy nation. “I am delighted to receive the report of the panel on NHIS from the Chairman and members who were assigned to look at the immediate and remote causes of the conflict that engulfed the NHIS. “The panel was earlier given two weeks to submit its report; it was, however, extended due to the nature of the work and the need to address core issues. “I receive this report with deep sense of appreciation and I assure you that the report would be expeditiously processed for implementation,’’ he said. Mustapha also thanked the panel for their various sacrifices in ensuring that the scheme was sustained and remained beneficial to all Nigerians. In his remarks, the Chairman of the Panel, Dr Bukar Hassan, said the report contained a set of recommendations that could be considered for short, medium and long-term implementation.