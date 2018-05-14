SGF elected national delegate

…says exercise peaceful, free, fair in Adamawa

Secretary to Government of the federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, was on Saturday elected one of the three national delegates from Yola North local Government (LGA) of Adamawa state.

Mustapha, who contested along with five other contestants, polled 388 votes to defeat them, appreciates the peaceful nature of the election exercise to be void of all forms of crisis.

He said that the LGA Congress in the State is” peaceful, credible free and fair” to the interest of all party loyalist.

The Lamido Cinema venue of Yola North LGA Congress of All Progressives Party (APC) where all the party national and state observer affirms the credible of the election to be free and fair.

While responding to a question on why the national outcry of complains by aggrieved party members of last Wards Congress, Boss maintain that the party is growing bigger and gave room of many people to join the party is one of the reason of the complains in some part of the country but assures that the party is on the right tract and cause of alarm.

He further responded that he belongs to the party system and what is being perceived by other people in the state for taken side with others and alienating others is wrong perceptions

“I can’t take side as perceived by others factions of the party in the state and the country at large.”

”I belong to the party system from national down towards level and as a grass roots politician who knows what is party politics I can’t take side, but I only belong and Work base on the instruction of the party officials at the national level.” Boss Said

Also responding to the peaceful nature of the LGA Congress, the speaker Adamawa state House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Kabiru Mijinyawa after casting his votes at Lamido Zubairu Hall the venue where Yola South LGA conducted the exercise said Yola south is one and the election is free and fair.

The Member representing Demsa constituency at the state House of Assembly, Hon Lumsabani Dilli affirmed that the Congress in Demsa was also free and fair, void of rancor.