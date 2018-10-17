SGF condemns Christian pilgrims absconding in Israel

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, on Tuesday in Abuja, condemned the act of pilgrims absconding in Israel, urged citizens to believe in the greatness of Nigeria.

Mustapha, who was represented by Mr Olusegun Adekunle, the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office (GSO), said this at the Strategic Meeting of Board Members with Chairmen and Secretaries of State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Boards (SCPWBs), Ground handlers and Air Carriers.

The SGF said that the meeting was to enable the Federal Government and stakeholders to jointly proffer solutions on the attitude and disposition of Christian pilgrims in the Holy Land.

He also cautioned pilgrim officials against conspiring with and condoning the absconders, stating that the officials should see themselves as diplomats.

“Government is concerned about the challenge of absconding recorded by supposed pilgrims in the last couple of years. This sad narrative is giving Nigeria a bad name abroad and makes Christian pilgrimage appear as unserious exercise.

“The Federal Government wants this to come to an end by the combined efforts of Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) and state leaders of Christian pilgrimage as well as other stakeholders.

“Early this year, the Federal Government was compelled to deposit some money with Israeli authorities as a guarantee against absconding of pilgrims in that country.

“This is not an encouraging report for the Christian faith in particular and Nigeria in general,’’ he said.