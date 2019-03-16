Seyi Shay live at Biosdale of Canary Wharf

By Mutiat Alli – Lagos

Superstar Seyi Shay has had quite the thrilling career, experimenting with different styles and doing justice to all of it. She’s been off to a great start this year with two new brilliant videos recently released, and now a two-night residency at Biosdale of Canary Wharf, London, lined up.



Biosdale of Canary Wharf is one of London’s great traditional British restaurants dedicated to the finer things in life such as delicious food, fine wine, and whisky, set to the soundtrack of the best live blues, soul and jazz music from around the world.

Great artistes like Melanie C, Brian McFadden, Rebecca Ferguson, and Horace Andy are some of the performers to have once held residencies at the 200-capacity venue.



On the nights of the 29th and 30th of May, Seyi Shay will be playing intimate shows at the illustrious venue, delivering live performances of dancehall-infused AfroBeat hits.

Ticket offerings allow attendees to either enjoy dinner and the show, or simply get lost in the artiste’s enchanting performances and can be purchased here.