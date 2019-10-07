“As a father, I’m appalled by the actions of lecturers captured in the #SexForGrades exposé. We cannot allow this sort of deplorable behaviour to fester. the former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki has said.

Saraki reacting to BBC Africa Eye report on a Univarisrty of Lagos leacture that was cought on camera in SexForGrade scandal called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly to revisit the Sexual Harassment Bill passed by the 8th senate in order the end of the troubling trend in the country.

Saraki said In 2016, my colleagues & I in the 8th Senate passed the “Sexual Harassment in Tertiary Education Institution Prohibition Bill” to prescribe a 5-year jail term for any lecturer, educationist or person in a position of authority in any tertiary institution in Nigeria found guilty of such conduct.

Pastor, UNILAG don exposed in sex for mark scandal



I appeal to the 9th Senate & President Buhari to revisit this Bill so that we can implement the institutional reforms necessary to safeguard our children in educational institutions in the country.

I also urge the institutions to conduct robust investigations not only on the accused but also for all other reports and complaints that come in. We need to believe victims and make institutions safer for our students.