In reassuring the general public of its zero tolerance for academic vices, management of UNILAG has set up a panel headed by Professor Ayodele Atsenuwa, a Professor of Public Law, Faculty of Law, University of Lagos and the incumbent Dean of the Faculty, to probe into the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu of the Department of European Languages and Integrated Studies, Faculty of Arts and Dr. Samuel Oladipo of the Department of Economics, Faculty of Social Sciences as well as other related cases.

As previously announced in the University’s Press Release dated Monday, October 7, 2019, Dr. Samuel Oladipo who was featured in the full version of the BBC broadcast, has been suspended from work with immediate effect and barred from the University academic areas until conclusion of the panel’s assignment.

This was contained in a press release signed and made available to the Daily Times by the Principal Assistant Registrar, Communication Unit, Mrs. C. Taiwo Oloyede on Wednesday.

According to the release, the University informed” the general public that the panel set up to investigate another allegation of sexual harassment involving a Professor in the University in June 2018 still subsists and awaits further information that will aid in concluding the investigation.

“Students and members of staff who have relevant information are encouraged to come forward. Their protection is assured.

“We firmly reassure all our students, staff, alumni, parents and guardians that this matter will be tackled with every sense of responsibility, and the seriousness it deserves. The whole process will be transparent and appropriate sanctions will be meted out to anyone found culpable,” the university said.

It would be recalled that a similar case was reported in 2018 by a blogger on an alleged sexual harassment by a Professor in the English Department of the university, The Vice Chancellor, Prof Toyin Ogundipe said the investigation was ongoing.

He said that a high level probe committee made up of senior lecturers of the institution had since been set up and that the only setback was the inability to track and get the victim to show up.

“We have been doing everything within our means to get the victim come to us even if she wants to come under cover, she should let us know. All efforts to reach her through the telephone lines made available to us has proved abortive. So, the case is still open and ongoing, pending when we get all these facts. I want you to know that the case is inconclusive. We are not going to cover anything up. “As soon as she appears before the committee with established evidence, we will conclude the case and come out with a firm position on the matter. “I want to assure you that we will not cover up anything,” Ogundipe said.