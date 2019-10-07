Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu of University of Lagos has been exposed in the increasingly sexual harassment in academic institutions in West Africa. This type of abuse is said to be endemic, but it’s almost never proven.

BBC eye sent undercover journalists, gathered dozens of testimonies, from the University of Lagos and the University of Ghana, posing as students.

The video premiered today shows, female reporters been sexually harassed, propositioned and put under pressure by senior lecturers at the institutions.

The 13-minutes secret film, revealed the evil act behind closed doors by lectures at some of the region’s most prestigious universities is reviled.

Dr Boniface is a UNILAG senior lecturer, Faculty of Arts, and head pastor of a Foursquare Gospel Church in Lagos.

The undercover journalist posed as a 17-year-old student who wanted an admission at the University of Lagos.