At least four occupants of a Mazda commercial bus that rammed into a herd of cattle on the Efon Alaaye-Esa Oke Road were injured on Monday.

According to eye witness reports, seven of the about 1,000 cows, which were moving on the road, were killed in the crash. One of the sources who said the accident occurred on a steep part of the road close to the border between

Ekiti and Osun states, said the bus which was on high speed, somersaulted and landed in the ditch due to the impact of the crash.

The source said, Human deaths could have been recorded but for the men of the Federal Road Safety Corps from Ita Ore in Efon Alaaye, Ekiti State, who quickly rose to the occasion. “The FRSC men took the four injured persons to hospital for treatment.”

The Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State Command, FRSC, Mr Mohammed Olowo, confirmed the accident, but said only one passenger was injured. “It was a surprise to many people that nobody died owing to the severity of the accident. But seven cows died in the collision,” he stated.