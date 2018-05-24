Several killed in Texas high school shooting May 24, 2018 A number of students were killed in Texas high school shooting I Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Published in Crime and News Akinbode Akintola More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »Offa robbery: Two gang leaders nabbed, say policeOffa robbery: Two gang leaders nabbed, say policeThree suspected kidnapper, ritualist arrested in Lagos.Three suspected kidnapper, ritualist arrested in Lagos.Police nabs medical doctor for CybercrimePolice nabs medical doctor for CybercrimeArmy arrests female impostor, 10 othersArmy arrests female impostor, 10 othersMore from NewsMore posts in News »Enugu: Aspirant denies stepping down for incumbent Nsukka/Igboeze South RepEnugu: Aspirant denies stepping down for incumbent Nsukka/Igboeze South RepNWC, Usani destroying APC in C’River –Ex-gov Ebri, othersNWC, Usani destroying APC in C’River –Ex-gov Ebri, othersCentenary Torch: Cleric tasks believers on Christ’s doctrinesCentenary Torch: Cleric tasks believers on Christ’s doctrinesBoat owners protest imposition of levies by Delta GovtBoat owners protest imposition of levies by Delta Govt
Be First to Comment