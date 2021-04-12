Seven dead, 5,000 displaced after Boko Haram attack on Adamawa community

According to the Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), seven people have been reported dead and 5,000 have been displaced as a result of Boko Haram insurgent attacks in Adamawa State on Friday.

According to sources, Kwapre, a village in the state’s Hong Local Government Area, close to the Sambisa Forest and on the state’s border with Borno, was attacked on Friday evening.

Dr Mohammed Sulaiman, the Executive Secretary of ADSEMA, confirmed the incident, saying that the attack on the village had an effect on neighboring areas, where the majority of the displaced people had taken up temporary residence.

According to him, the insurgents stormed Kwapre in nine vehicles, surrounded the village and killed seven people.

“During the attack, 50 houses, worship centres, markets and schools were burnt. Many people, including women, girls and men, were kidnapped by the attackers,” he said.

However, he said about eight persons among the kidnapped victims had escaped.

In his remarks, Chairman of Hong LGA, James Pukuma, said regular and local security personnel had been deployed to guard the community.