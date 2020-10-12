Set up convention committee within 14 days, APC members tell Buni

By Tunde Opalana

A group, the Concerned All Progressives Congress (APC) Members has given the National Caretaker/ Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the party led by Governor Mai Mala Buni 14 days’ ultimatum to come up with time table for the National Convention slated for December as directed by NEC of the party, Daily Times gathered.

The group charged the Caretaker committee to within 14 day roll out plan of action/timetable for the party’s December elective convention, or face mass demonstration of party members nationwide.

Abdullahi Dauda, Spokesperson of the group in Abuja on Monday expressed concern that for several months the APC Caretaker Committee has not been able to provide direction for the party and set up a timetable for December elective convention.

While not out to discredit the conscientious efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari and his team in setting up the present Caretaker Committee to save the party from internal crisis, the group pointed out that there are certain areas that the Governor Mai Mala Buni led Caretaker Committee has outrightly failed, especially as it concerns the non-compliance to the scheduled December National Convention.

“We are less than two months away from the December deadline and no meaningful plan is in place for the much awaited convention.

“Recall that the committee led by Mai Mala Buni was inaugurated to carry out two critical challenges faced by our great party. One was for it to reconcile aggrieved members and the second, was to conduct a National Convention by December 2020. But information reaching us reveals that they are already scheming to extend their tenure for another one year.

“The Buni led Committee has shown in its actions that tenure elongation is its priority and being stakeholders in the Party, we see the urgent need to speak out loudly on time to save our party from another round of self-inflicted crisis. It is as our responsibility to speak up for posterity’s sake.

“We are aware that the composition of the committee is illegal and alien to our party’s constitution abnitio and we are aware some members are in court already as regards that anomaly but due to our respect for Mr President, we allowed the process as a child of necessity and supported it but the present action and body language of the committee necessitated our press conference today.

“Why is the Caretaker Committee planning to extend its tenure? To what end? Governor Buni is elected to govern the good people of Yobe state not to jettison his constitutional responsibility and be arranging a sit-tight regime in the party. A word is enough for the wise!”

“Gentlemen of the press, we are worried about the damning personal interest of the committee led by Buni. We are also worried that if not curtailed on time, it would mature to nurture the collapse of our party as we approach 2023 elections”, he said.

Reacting, APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena said that ultimatum does not help in resolving the issue, but called on the members to come up with solutions if they have any, to fast track the convention.

He stated: “They don’t even have the right to issue an ultimatum, there is no need of giving an ultimatum. If they have any option or solution to fast track whatsoever their demand is, let them come to the Secretariat and out in their paper so that we can listen to them.

“”It is not about issuing 14 days’ ultimatum, party Secretariat is open, let them come, let us put heads together and know what they are talking about. Ultimatum does not help matters, if you are giving an ultimatum, on what ground are you giving ultimatum?”.

