Service chiefs: CSO lambast Garba Shehu for defending exclusion...

Doosuur Iwambe,Abuja

A civil society organisation with deep interest in the country’s democratic growth has taken a swipe at the statement credited to the Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu,to the effect that appointment of service chiefs by President Muhammadu Buhari devoid of ethnic consideration.

The group,under the aegis of Conference of Nigeria civil Society for Peace and Security in a statement on Tuesday expressed disappointment over the statement saying, his justification was insensitive.

According to the statement jointly signed by its National Coordinator,Dr Aminu Shettima and National Secretary, Barr. Olufemi Amuda,the group wondered if competence only resides among the geo-political regions that President Buhari had consistently considered for appointments in his administration.

“We find this statement coming from Mallam Shehu Garba at this time when Nigerians are still adding their voices to the exclusion of the South East from the recent appointment of the service chiefs by President Muhammadu Buhari as insensitive and irresponsible.

“As a civil society organisation with deep interest in Nigeria’s electoral process, we wish to express our disappointment in the statement credited to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu to the effect that appointments of service chiefs was not based on ethnicity.

“We view this statement ascribed to him as highly irresponsible, sentimental, and insensitive and an attempt to justify this government’s continuous neglect and hatred for the Igbo Nation, which no doubt, is the third largest tribe in Nigeria”, they stated.

While questioning the rationale behind it, the group wondered if the people of South east do not have competent officers that can be appointed in the administration of President Buhari.

“Does competent people revolve within only one or two geopolitical zones since the assumption of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration? Obviously no.

“We wish to say here without hesitation that continuous alienation of people of Igbo extraction from the scheme of affairs in the administration of President Buhari is confirmation of the deep rooted hatred for the Igbo people by this administration. It is now clear to everyone.

READ ALSO: Elder statesmen berates Garba Shehu over support on service chiefs

“Nigeria has three major languages with Igbo among, so why are the rest always carried along in sensitive appointments in the Buhari’s government except for the Igbos? The answer is clear to everyone and it is nepotism. This should never be allowed to thrive in today’s Nigeria.”

It appealed to the president to use his remaining years in office to right his wrong, thus leaving a good legacy and not to allow sycophants to further paint him in bad light in our generation.

“We appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to ignore people like Garba Shehu and redeem his image during this remaining two years of his administration by reviewing the latest service chiefs appointment, for posterity sake”, the statement added.