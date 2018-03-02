Serve with humility, respect, Okowa charges political appointees

… As Chinye takes oath as commissioner

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has urged Commissioners and other political office holders to at all times, serve the people with humility and strict adherence to relevant oaths they took.

The Governor spoke during the swearing-in ceremony of Hon. Emmanuel Chinye as Commissioner stated that political offices, whether elective or appointive are for the rendering of services to the people.

“As Commissioners, political office holders, you should see yourself as servant to all, you should serve the people in humility and respect,” the Governor said.

He continued, “there is no doubt that we have done well as government in ensuring a peaceful state, providing infrastructure despite the challenges, creating jobs and wealth for our people through our skill acquisition programmes, we have impacted on our people.”

“It is the duty of political office holders and our leaders to stand strong and defend the government, we will remain focused, as Deltans, we should enrol in the contributory health insurance scheme because, there is no alternative to it if we must provide quality and affordable healthcare for our people, because, a healthy people is a stronger people,” he said.

Governor Okowa congratulated Hon. Chinye for his successful swearing-in as member of the State Executive Council and urged him to work closely with his colleagues and the political class for the desired results to be achieved.

“Try to commit your time to doing the job as much as possible and even as you work in your office, relate with your leadership back home in unity because, a lot can be achieved when you are united,” the Governor advised.

Hon. Chinye in his response, thanked Governor Okowa for giving him the opportunity to serve Deltans, assuring, “I will put in my best to support your administration and do what is necessary to move Delta State forward.”

Former Deputy Governor, Chief Benjamin Elue, top government functionaries and politicians attended the ceremony which took place in Asaba.