Sergio Ramos marries longtime girlfriend Pilar Rubio

Sergio Ramos and his longtime girlfriend Pilar Rubio tied the knot in a star-studded wedding ceremony in Seville, Spain.

The couple, who have three children together, exchanged vows on Saturday after seven years together.

Team mates past and present, including David Beckham were among the guests.

The bride, wearing a delicately beaded gown with v-neck and a full length train, happily waved to fans and photographers outside the Cathedral of Seville and later, posed for pictures with her new husband.

TV presenter Pilar, 41, and the Real Madrid captain, 33, both looked delighted as they emerged after the ceremony with his wife on his arm, and they went on to party at a reception on his estate.