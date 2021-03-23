Serena Williams withdraws from Miami Open following oral surgery

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, who has won the tournament a record eight times, joins other big names including Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal, Roger Federer, and Dominic Thiem in missing the event which gets underway on Monday.

Williams, who lives in Florida, said in a statement: “Miami is a special tournament for me because it’s my home.

“I am sad I won’t be able to see the incredible fans this year, but I look forward to coming back soon.”

Williams fell to eventual champion Naomi Osaka in the semi-finals of the Australian Open last month.

Andy Murray – who has fallen to No 118 in the rankings after long injury lay-offs because of hip surgeries – has been given a wild card for the event.

Meanwhile, World No 1 Novak Djokovic will delay his comeback to the ATP Tour following a muscle injury after deciding to skip the Miami Open, starting next week, to spend more time with his family.

Djokovic sustained a muscle tear that hindered him during his successful Australian Open title defence last month and the 33-year-old planned to return at Miami before playing the Monte-Carlo Masters and the ATP 250 Serbia Open.