It has been a rough year of injuries for the former world No. 1, Serena Jameka Williams.

37 -year- old overcame a rolled right ankle to advance to the quarterfinals of the US Open.

Williams, seeded eighth, suffered the injury in the middle of the second set against Petra Martic but managed to finish out the 6-3, 6-4 victory in 1 hour, 32 minutes.

“I just rolled it. I don’t know why,” Williams said of the injury that left her cross-legged in the middle of Arthur Ashe Stadium for a few moments. “I was volleying and it just went over, so that was a little frustrating.”

She immediately asked for a trainer, who added tape to her lower right leg and foot during a medical timeout at the ensuing changeover. Soon enough, Williams was back on course to make her 11th straight quarterfinals appearance at Flushing Meadows