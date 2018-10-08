SERAP writes Buhari, seeks speedy trial of corrupt past governors

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, (SERAP) has sent an open letter to Muhammadu Buhari urging him to use his “good offices and leadership position to direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, SAN to without delay take over and expeditiously prosecute grand corruption cases involving all indicted former state governors and to prosecute indicted serving governors at the expiration of their tenure as governors.

The organization said, “the trial of several former state governors accused of corruption and money laundering have continued to linger in different high courts in the country. Some of the grand corruption cases involving former governors started in 2007 are yet to properly commence.”

In the letter dated 5 October 2018 and signed by SERAP deputy director Timothy Adewale, the organization said, “We are concerned that the continuing delay in the prosecution of former governors suspected of committing acts of grand corruption to logical conclusion has sent a negative message that the governors are untouchable.

The delay is also contributing to perception among Nigerians that many of these influential and powerful past governors are being protected by the power and political set up.”

According to the organization, “instructing the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN to take over and directly and expeditiously prosecute all cases of grand corruption involving former governors, would be entirely consistent with his duties under the Constitution, and contribute to upholding the majesty of law and vindicating the rule of law.”

The statement read in part: “the continuing delay in the prosecution of former governors alleged to have committed acts of corruption is a significant factor contributing to impunity of those engaging in grand corruption, thereby posing a serious threat to probity in public life, the rule of law and respect for human rights.

The delay in the prosecution of former governors who no longer enjoy constitutional immunity also suggests that they are above the law.”

“The delay also has serious implications for human rights because the lack of effective prosecution of grand corruption cases involving former governors has created the tendency among many serving governors to engage in corruption, which would ultimately have deleterious effects on the enjoyment of human rights including the rights to healthcare, water, quality education and regular electricity supply.”

“SERAP believes that everyone against whom there is reasonable suspicion of committing a crime of corruption has to be treated equally and similarly under the law situation with a view in ensure proper implementation of the rule of law. This is the need of equality guaranteed in the Nigerian Constitution.”