SERAP to sue National Assembly, Northern govs over social media bill

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has threatened to sue the National Assembly and the Northern Governors’ Forum if any social media bill is passed and signed by the President Muhammadu Buhari.

SERAP said this in a tweet on Tuesday, November 3, while reacting to a proposal by the northern governors for more social media regulations in the wake of the #EndSARS protests.

The tweet read, “We’ll sue the Northern Governors’ Forum and the National Assembly if any social media bill is passed and signed by President Buhari. Nigerians have a right to freedom of expression online.

”We won’t accept any illegal attempts to interfere with that right #NoToSocialMediaBill.”

Daily Times reports that the Northern States Governors Forum (NSGF) including traditional rulers stakeholders called for the regulation of social media in Nigeria.

In a communiqué issued in Kaduna on Monday at the end of their meeting with traditional rulers and other Political office holders from the region, the forum said the new media would have to be regulated in order to halt the dangers of spreading fake news.