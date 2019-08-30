By Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has written an open letter to the acting Chief Judge (CJ) of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, urging him to use his offices and leadership position to ensure expeditious hearing of Omoyele Sowore’s application.

In the letter dated August 29 and signed by SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organization urged the acting chief judge to ensure that Sowore’s constitutional right of access to justice, liberty, fair trial and status as a prisoner of conscience is not denied.

“Continuing delay in the hearing of Sowore’s application raises serious issues about his right to a fair trial and access to justice, particularly the right to have his application heard expeditiously, fairly and impartially,’’ Oluwadare stated.

SERAP urged Justice Tsoho to show that under his leadership of the Federal High Court, no one, not even those accused of alleged serious offences will be denied the right to simple justice and expeditious hearing.

The letter reads in part: “We are concerned that while Sowore was arrested on August 2, by the DSS, his application before the court has yet to be heard. The Federal High Court should not be seen as forgetting justice and disregarding the wholesome restraints of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“Justice is based on respect for the human rights of every individual. Continuing delay in the hearing Sowore’s application raises issues as to his right to an effective defence and to a fair trial before an independent and impartial judiciary.

“Access to justice is one of the fundamental principles of the constitution, guaranteeing to every Nigerian the right to obtain justice freely, promptly and without delay.

“The right to a fair trial is a human right. Whatever the crime, if people are not allowed to present their case before the court, justice is not served for the accused, the victim of the crime or the public.”

It would be recalled that the Federal High Court, Abuja, last week Thursday refused to grant the motion filed by Sowore, challenging his detention for 45 days by the DSS).

Justice Nkeonye Maya declined all applications by Sowore and sent the case back to Justice Taiwo Taiwo for further hearing.