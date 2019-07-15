By Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has condemned the harassment, intimidation and unfair treatment of the former acting Chief Judge of Kebbi state, Elizabeth Karatu, who was barred from gaining access to her courtroom to deliver judgment by an official of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC).

The NSCDC official had claimed that he was acting based on the directive given to him by the management.

The organization urged the Chairman of the National Judicial Council (NJC) and acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad to publicly condemn the unfair treatment of Justice Karatu.

SERAP also called on the chief justice to urgently refer the matter to the appropriate authorities for a prompt, thorough and effective investigation in order to ensure that those responsible for this unlawful act are named and shamed, and brought to justice.

SERAP in the statement signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, said that “barring Justice Karatu from delivering judgment is an intolerable act of intimidation against the highest judicial authority in Kebbi state at the material time.

“Regardless of any allegations that may have been levelled against her, it is clear that Justice Karatu has been unfairly treated by the apparently unlawful actions of the Kebbi state Governor, Atiku Bagudu and the NSCDC barring her from gaining access to her courtroom to rule on cases.

“Barring Justice Karatu from gaining access to her courtroom is entirely incompatible with the sacred principle of judicial independence and the failure by the authorities to observe important procedural guarantees here is a textbook case of executive rascality.”

SERAP added that it will pursue justice in this case, to ensure that this shameful act does not affect the work of other judges or undermine their ability to freely and effectively perform their judicial duties.

The statement reads in part: “The NJC should immediately set up a panel to thoroughly and effectively investigate the alleged role played by the new acting Chief Judge of Kebbi state, Justice Suleiman Mohammed Ambursa in the unfair treatment, harassment and intimidation of Justice Karatu, and if there is sufficient and relevant admissible evidence, to ensure appropriate disciplinary measures and sanctions against him.

“The ultimate responsibility for the crisis in Kebbi state’s judiciary lies with Governor Bagudu. To prevent further erosion of the constitutional principles of judicial independence and separation of powers, the governor must publicly apologise for the blatant infraction of Justice Kataru’s human rights, and ensure her access to justice and effective remedies, including reparation.’’