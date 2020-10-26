SERAP reacts to NBC’s sanction on Channels TV, Arise, AIT

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has condemned the “unconstitutional and illegal” fines of N3 million each imposed by the National Broadcasting Commission on Channels Television, Arise Television, and Africa Independent Television over their coverage of the #EndSARS protests.

The acting Director-General of NBC, Prof. Armstrong Idachaba, had announced at a press conference in Abuja on that the agency has fined Channels Television, Arise Television, and Africa Independent Television for what it termed “unprofessional coverage” of the #EndSARS protests.

SERAP made its reaction known in a statement by its deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare, titled ‘SERAP asks NBC to withdraw ‘illegal fines on Channels TV, AIT, Arise TV or face legal action’.

The statement read, “This action by NBC is yet another example of Nigerian authorities’ push to silence independent media and voices. NBC should drop the fines and uphold Nigerian constitution and international obligations to respect and protect freedom of expression and media freedom. We will sue NBC if the unconstitutional fines are not rescinded within 48 hours.

“This is a new low in Nigeria’s protection of freedom of expression, and the ability of independent media to function in the country. The fines are detrimental to media freedom, and access to information, and the NBC must immediately withdraw the decision.”

"Media freedom and media plurality are a central part of the effective exercise of freedom of expression and access to information.

The ability to practice journalism free from undue interference, to cover peaceful protests, and critical views are crucial to the exercise of many other rights and freedoms.”