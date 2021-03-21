 SERAP drags Lawan, Gbajabiamila to court over missing N4.4 billion National Assembly funds
Online Courses for Top Executives

SERAP drags Lawan, Gbajabiamila to court over missing N4.4 billion National Assembly funds

21st March 2021
Add Comment
by Ogbonna Ugorji

President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, and Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila have been dragged to court over missing N4.4 billion.

SERAP in a lawsuit is seeking to compel the two presiding officers “to probe and refer to appropriate anti-corruption agencies allegations that N4.4bn of public money budgeted for @nassnigeria is missing”.

In a tweet, SERAP says “We will fight until justice is done and the money is recovered”.

You may also like

About the author

Ogbonna Ugorji

View all posts

Leave a Comment