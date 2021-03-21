SERAP drags Lawan, Gbajabiamila to court over missing N4.4 billion National Assembly funds

President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, and Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila have been dragged to court over missing N4.4 billion.

SERAP in a lawsuit is seeking to compel the two presiding officers “to probe and refer to appropriate anti-corruption agencies allegations that N4.4bn of public money budgeted for @nassnigeria is missing”.

In a tweet, SERAP says “We will fight until justice is done and the money is recovered”.