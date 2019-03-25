Septuagenarian languish in jail over son’s N1m unpaid hotel bill

A 75-year-old ailing old woman, Elizabeth Otubambo has been incarcerated at Ibara Prisons in Abeokuta, Ogun state over the unpaid hotel bills incurred by her son, Destiny Otubambo.

Otumbabo has been held since February 15 on the orders of an Ogun state Magistrates’ Court following her inability to produce her only child, Destiny Otubambo, who is alleged to have jumped bail after his mother stood surety for him.

The run-away son was arrested by the police, following complaints by the owner of Soultrag Hotel, Agbara in Ogun state, over unpaid hotel bills.

According to the Public Relations Officer, Ogun state Police Command, Destiny had lodged in the hotel with his three other friends for over a month, incurring a bill of about N1 million.

Oyeyemi disclosed that Destiny, who was held in prison custody after his arraignment was later granted bail after his aged mother stood surety for him.

He said that the court had ordered that the old woman should be held in prison custody until her son shows up to answer to the charges brought against him.

Meanwhile, neighbours and relations of an ailing 75-year-old woman have expressed concerns over her declining health.

Otumbabo who was residing at Iyana Isashi community in Ojo, near Lagos, is said to be in deteriorating health, a condition that has reportedly taken a turn for the worse since her incarceration.

One of Otubambo’s neighbours, Mrs. Bidemi Erinle, appealed to the state government to intervene in the matter, to ensure that the old woman, a widow, does not die in prison.

“Holding a 75-year-old woman in prison custody for an offence committed by her son questions the humanity of the people who ordered her incarceration,’’ Erinle said.

She pleaded that Otubambo be released immediately, while the police continue the search for her son.