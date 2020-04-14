North Korea has fired multiple short-range projectiles into the East Sea on Tuesday, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) of Seoul’s military.

The projectiles, which are believed to be surface-to-ship cruise missiles, flew around 150 kilometres.

They were fired from North Korea’s eastern coastal town of Munchon in a north-westerly direction at around 7 am (2200 GMT Monday), the JCS said.

The launch comes on the eve of South Koreas parliamentary elections.

In March, North Korea test-fired a number of ballistic missiles over the course of the month after a three-month pause.

The rogue nuclear nation is banned from testing ballistic missiles by UN resolutions, and has been slapped with tough international sanctions to deter it from continuing to develop rockets that could be equipped with nuclear warheads. (dpa)