Senior Shabab leader killed by Somali Army — Daily Times Nigeria

A military officer reported on Monday that the Somali National Army (SNA) killed a senior Shabab operative and arrested two others in an operation in the Middle Shabelle region.

According to Abshir Mohamud, the SNA commander for Unit 3, the army carried out a planned operation on Sunday along the road connecting the towns of Balad and Jowhar in southern Somalia, inflicting casualties on the militants.

“During the operation, our forces killed a senior Shabab commander in charge of planting landmines in the Middle Shabelle region,” Mohamud said, adding that the forces also killed Mohamud’s bodyguard and captured two other senior Shabab leaders.

While Somali government forces have increased operations against al-Shabab in the south, the militants still control some rural areas in those areas, where they execute ambushes and plant landmines.