Senior Prefect falls to death trying to pluck fruit for teacher

A Senior Secondary School SSS 3 student and also the Senior Prefect of Ijo Mimo High School, Temitayo Oluwole, fell to his death while trying to pluck some mangoes for one of his teachers on Saturday March 30th.

According to one of the colleagues of the deceased, this is the fourth time a student will be falling to his death from the Mango tree in the state government owned school.

We all came for tutorial on Saturday and after the tutorial, one of our teachers asked him to go and pluck some mangoes for him; it was while he was on the tree to pluck the mangoes that he fell down and later died.

This was the fourth time a student had died after falling from that particular mango tree in this school; in spite of that, our teachers still send us to pluck mangoes for them from that tree. Despite our cries that the tree is evil, we can’t disobey them whenever they send us to climb the tree to pluck mangoes.” he said

Confirming the sad incident, the father of the deceased, Pastor Bode Adegoke, said according to the reports he got, his son fell to his death after the branch of the tree he stood on gave way. He fell hitting his head on the ground and bled profusely.

He was rushed to a private hospital called Abitoye Hospital, from where he was referred to the Trauma Centre in Ondo town, where he eventually died at about 6.52p.m.” Pastor Adegoke said

Reacting to the unfortunate incident, the State commissioner for Education, Pastor Femi Agagu, said the state government would investigate the incident and that the police has since been alerted.