Senatorial ticket: Ahmed thanks Saraki, urges delegates to elect him PDP presidential candidate

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed has attributed his emergence as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Kwara South Senatorial Candidate to the inclusiveness championed by the Saraki political family in the state.

This is just as Ahmed called on PDP members nationwide to nominate the Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, as the party’s presidential candidate in the forthcoming 2019 elections.

In a statement he personally signed, Ahmed thanked PDP National Leader and Senate President for his strong leadership and applauded current Senator representing Kwara South, Dr. Rafiu Ibrahim for his maturity and gallantry.

The governor also thanked party members and stakeholders for their support.

”I thank my Leader, Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki, stakeholders, party elders and officials at all levels.

“I call on members of our great party, PDP, nationwide to nominate Distinguished Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki, as our party’s presidential candidate in the forthcoming 2019 elections,” he said.