Senator Shehu Sani: Uber and bolt strike on Monday will help keke napep and okada

According to a study published just a few hours ago, Uber and Bolt drivers in Lagos state have threatened to go on strike starting Monday.

The latest development began after e-hailing companies increased the fares paid by the operators immediately.

Senator Shehu Sani, in response to the threats made by the drivers, took to Twitter and made a comment that drew a lot of attention. “Uber and Bolt Strike on Monday will support Keke Napep and Okada,” he said in a tweet.

However, according to Vanguard, despite unprecedented increases in the price of fuel, vehicle spare parts, food, and other vital commodities in the country, the companies have refused to review their pricing.

Senator Shehu Sani may be right in his assertion. Remember that when anything desirable isn’t available, what is available becomes desirable. On the other side, if the two companies’ drivers go on strike as expected, their customers would be forced to use other modes of transportation, such as “Okada and Keke Napep.”

The Senator’s tweet elicited a variety of responses from those who saw it. Those who responded agreed with Shehu’s viewpoint. They said that competition results in a better outcome.

Others expressed themselves based on how they understood the tweet, adding that 90% of the drivers will not participate in the strike.