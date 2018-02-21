Senator Orji empowers constituents

Former Abia State governor and senator representing Abia Central District in the National Assembly, Theodore Orji, has reached out to the people of his constituency in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, empowering hundreds of them.

At the event, beneficiaries got different incentives under Senator Orji’s Constituency Project Human Capacity Development Initiatives.

Youths and women numbering 73 that were trained at the National Roots Crops and Research Centre, Umudike on food processing and packaging received 100, 000 Naira each.

The Senator also supported another 20 persons he sponsored for an integrated agricultural entrepreneurship course at the National Centre for Agriculture in Ilorin, Kwara State with the sum of 100,000 each Naira.

Another set of 63 persons that just concluded a vocational training program on mechanised agriculture supervised by the Federal College of Agriculture Ishiagu, Ebonyi State, also went home with 100,000 each as incentive to support their farming business.

Senator Orji equally used the occasion to distribute 30 tricycles to 30 tricycle riders, while 600 bags of fertilizers were distributed to farmers for increased yields in agricultural produce.

Earlier, 180 students from Abia Central constituency benefited from the lawmaker’s scholarship scheme.

In his remarks, Orji thanked his constituents for their support over the years and promised to do more.

He assured that his constituency office shall continue to monitor and support the beneficiaries in order to help them succeed.