Senator Okorocha: Stop profiling Igbos as murderers

Former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has cautioned against ethnic profiling of Igbo people, maintaining that the Igbos are not killers as being speculated.

Okorocha stated this at the centenary celebration in honour of the former Premier of Eastern Nigeria, the late Michael Okpara, in Abuja recently.

In his words, “I appeal to all Nigerians to stop the ethnic profiling of the Igbo.

They are not murderers, otherwise they won’t be in Kano or Lagos doing business. Indeed, we are passing through one of the ugliest moments of our history.”