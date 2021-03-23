Senator Kalu debunks PDP claims on projects in Abia State

*Says he mentored Abaribe politically

Chief Whip of the Senate and former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has debunked claims by the Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu and that of the Senator representing Abia South Senatorial zone, Enyinnaya Abaribe politically on infrastructural projects in the state.

This is as the former governor said that he mentored Abaribe politically.

Abaribe was Kalu’s deputy during his first term as Abia governor. The deputy governor was later impeached.

Kalu, on Monday, also said he was thankful to God to have been imprisoned for six months, declaring that God allowed the conspiracy of his enemies because it is part of his life script.

The billionaire businessman cum said these on Tuesday in Aba North Ward 1 during his ward to ward campaign for All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Chief Mascot Uzor Kalu, for the Aba North/South Federal Constituency bye-election scheduled to hold on Saturday.

He was responding to an alleged statements from Abia State Governor Ikpeazu, and Abaribe that “it is a clear pointer that something is wrong with him” for alluding to te fact that road projects in Aba are funded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Federal Government.

The governor was quoted to have said about Kalu that “It is either he is yet to fully recover from the effects of his several months of incarceration at the Kuje prisons or he is just plain ignorant.”

READ ALSO: Reps bemoan Nigeria’s woes despite $80 trillion oil revenues in 40 years

In his counter reaction, Senator Kalu told APC supporters in Aba that Abaribe was little minded to think he was ashamed of his prison experience. He blamed conspiracy against him on the assumption that he eyes the presidency in 2023.

“My conspirators thought I would be President in 2023 , so they decided to cut my journey short at all cost. Abaribe continued to supply petitions. But you see, these people are not God. They think I am ashamed to have gone to prison. I am not and I don’t blame them because they don’t know my relationship with God. They are little minds and wicked people who have refused to do any project for their own people”..

Kalu had last weekend lambasted the state government for laying claims to World Bank NEMAP projects, NNDC and Federal Government-sponsored projects in Abia as state government-funded projects.

Speaking to a crowd in Igwebuike Hall in Aba South, Kalu had said: “the Federal Government of Nigeria is responsible for the N27 billion Ngwa road and not the state government.

A government that is owing over 23 months to Abia Polytechnic, 22 months to Abia Teaching Hospital, 18 months to Health Management Board, 27 months to Technical School, Arochukwu, amounting over N29 billion as arrears of salaries excluding pension cannot embark on a N27 billion road job. You cannot give what you don’t have.

“The Senator representing you in the Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has been in the Senate for 16 years and has done no single project in Abia South. He is busy speaking English as if English language is what you need.

“You need infrastructure, you need good roads, you need schools and hospitals. Go to Abia North, just a year in the Senate, I have given them 19 roads, renovated schools, built hospitals with a lot of empowerment. Abaribe is so shameless that he doesn’t even have a road leading to his village in Umuekwensu. It is a big shame”.