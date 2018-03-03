Senator Ita Giwa in Joyous Mood

Health they say is wealth especially when one possessed both good health and wealth at the same time. Cross River state born politician, Senator Florence Ita Giwa is an epitome of beauty whose health and wealth never failed despite her old age. The aged but agile socialite recently celebrated her 72nd Birthday and Mama Bakassi as she’s fondly called hosted her family and high profile guests including Mo Abudu, Ruth Osime, Rita Dominic and more at her luxury home in Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The society matriarch and style maven hosted a soirée for her friends and loved ones. She surely wowed in a figure hugging red jumpsuit, which boasted of sheer on the chest. She paired the dress with red shoes and minial jewelry. In case you don’t know, the woman of substance has been fighting for the rights of the displaced people of Bakassi since leaving office as a senator.