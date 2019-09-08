Senator Nicholas Tofowomo, representing Ondo South Senatorial District, who was involved in an auto crash on September 5, is in good condition and responding to treatment in hospital, the senator’s media aide, Olumide Akunrinlola, has said.

Akunrinlola, in a statement on Sunday in Okitipupa, said that no life was lost in the unfortunate auto accident which involved four people.

He said: “I can confirm to you that the senator and other occupants in the vehicle are responding to treatments.”

The accident occurred at Igbara Oke along the Ilesha – Akure Road in Ondo state when the victims were on their way to Ibadan for a function.

Other victims of the accident are, Banji Okunomo, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant for the 2020 state election and two other women party stalwarts. (NAN)