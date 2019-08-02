Senator Nicholas Tofowomo representing Ondo South Senatorial District on Friday faulted the judgment of the Ondo state Election Petition Tribunal which nullified the election of Rep. Gboluga Ikengboju.

A three-man tribunal panel had on Wednesday in Akure, nullified the election of Rep. Ikengboju of the Peoples Democratic Party ((PDP), who represents Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency for dual citizenship.

The tribunal consequently, declared Albert Akintoye of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the March 9 general elections and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return from the PDP candidate and issue it to the APC candidate.

But in his reaction, Sen. Tofowomo described the judgment as a judicial error. The senator through his media aide, Olumide Akunrinlola in Okitipupa, said that the APC candidate should not jubilate yet as the Court of Appeal would correct the errors of the tribunal.

He recalled that the Supreme Court had in the past, adjudicated upon similar cases which the tribunal should have brought to bear as judicial precedent to dispense justice in the matter.

“The judgment of the tribunal is a temporary victory that cannot stand at the appellate court because the APC candidate was defeated with over 11, 000 votes and so he should not jubilate yet.

“His victory is just a temporary one because the Appeal Court will correct all the errors of the tribunal, as the tribunal should have looked into the Supreme Court adjudication of cases which served as precedent.

“The APC cannot come through the back door to take over the mandate of the people that was not given to the party,” he said.

The senator however, urged supporters of the PDP to remain calm and be guided by the laws of the land to allow the court take over the matter, saying the PDP would reclaim its mandate through legal process.