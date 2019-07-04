Senator Elisha Abbo, at a media briefing in Abuja today July 3rd apologized to the nursing mother he assaulted at a sex toy shop captured in a viral video.

The senator representing Adamawa North who claimed he has never been known or associated with assault in the past, blamed it all on anger which he said he was sincerely sorry for.

Elisha Abbo broke down in tears as he pleaded that all Nigerian men and women should forgive him, and added that the backlash he has faced so far has taught him a lesson as a private citizen and a public officer. He said;

“It is with a deep sense of remorse and responsibility that I, Senator Ishaku Abbo, profoundly apologize to all Nigerians, the Senate, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), my family, friends as well as our mothers, the Nigerian women.

I personally apologize to Bibra (the victim) and her family for my action towards her, which has brought immense discomfort in our body polity. I have never been known or associated with such actions in the past.

Regardless of what transpired prior to my expression of anger, I am sincerely sorry and plead that all men and women of good conscience should have the heart to forgive meTo err is human, to forgive is divine. To the church of God everywhere in the world,

I am sorry. As an ambassador of Christ, much is expected of me. My family and religious upbringing do not give approval of such conduct and for this, as a leader, I seek forgiveness before God and all those who feel offended by my action.

“Indeed, this episode has taught me very great lessons, but as a private citizen and a public officer, particularly as a senator of the federal republic of Nigeria upon whom public confidence is bestowed.”