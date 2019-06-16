Senator Ekwunife eulogises late Nimo PG

…Describes him as a courageous community leader

The Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial district, Senator Uche Ekwunife, in company of members of her campaign organisation, at the weekend, attended the burial ceremony of the late President General of Nimo community, Chief Frank Anthony Igboka.

Describing the death of the late community leader as unfortunate, Ekwunife noted that Chief Igboka as President General of Nimo exhibited high level of courage in sustaining peace in the community.

She condoled with the family of the late former State Lawmaker and advised his children to live up to the expectations of their late father whom she described as a great man – a man who stood for his beliefs.

Igboka was assassinated on the 16th of April, 2019, by unknown gunmen at Oye Nimo, Njikoka Local Government Area, Anambra State.

Until his death, he was the President General of Nimo community.

He was also a one-time member of the state House of Assembly and former Local Government Chairman of Njikoka.

It would be recalled that Governor Obiano had mapped out N5 million to any person who would offer useful information over the death of the deceased.

The Gov also charged the security agencies to ensure the arrest of those hoodlums.

The Anambra Police Command made frantic efforts and arrested some of the kingpins, among them was Mr. Ernest Chinwe Okoye, popularly known as IBB, aged 34, who was traced and arrested in his hideout at Old INEC road, Awka.