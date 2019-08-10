By Isaac Oguntoye, Lagos

Senator Buruji Kashamu, the immediate past lawmaker representing Ogun East Senatorial District at the National Assembly and the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, has lost his mother, Alhaji Wulemotu Kashamu. She died at the ripe age of 96.

In a statement released Wednesday by Mr. Austin Oniyokor, Media Adviser to Senator Kashamu, the deceased died Wednesday, at a highbrow hospital on Victoria Island, Lagos.

The remains of the late Alhaja Kashamu was committed to mother earth by 2pm on Thursday, 8th August, 2019, in Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State, according to Islamic rites.

Until her death, the late Alhaja Kashamu was a prominent businesswoman, community and religious leader.

Senator Kashamu is the second son and third child of the late Alhaja Kashamu.

Meanwhile, as a mark of respect to the memory of his late mother, the bereaved politician has cancelled the annual Sallah party earlier fixed for Monday, 12th August.