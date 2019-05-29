Senator Bagudu takes second oath of office as Kebbi Gov

Haruna Aliyu Usman, Birnin Kebbi

The Governor of Kebbi Senator Atiku Bagudu Wednesday joined other governors across the country in taking oath of office for yet another four years tenure.

The Governor was sworn-in by the state Grand Khadi Muktat Imam Jega amid cheers at the presidential lodge Birnin Kebbi.

In attendance at the inauguration ceremony were Senators Adamu Alieru representing Kebbi Central and Yahya Argungu representing Kebbi North, top government functionaries, top politicians, members of state assembly and local government chairmen.

Shortly after the oath taking governor bagudu ran a brief review of his first tenure,he mentioned a boost in infrastructure that are visible for all and sundry, a clear huge success in agriculture, stable power supply and healthcare delivery among many successes recorded in the last four years.

He added that those achievements will be sustained in the second tenure, while new ones that may be initiated will run through to a new government.

Bagudu also lauds the efforts of former governors of the state who also attended the occasion like john Paul ubah,immediate past governor saidu usman nasamu Dakin Gari, who he said contributed immensely to the success and progress of kebbi state.