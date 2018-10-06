Lagos APC senatorial primaries: Remi Tinubu, Adeola, Osinowo win, Ashafa loses

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Electoral Committee of the National Assembly and state House of Assembly primaries in Lagos has released the results of the elections held on Saturday.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC has directed the repeat of the senatorial , House of Representatives primaries.

The senatorial primaries initially held on Thursday, but were cancelled and rescheduled owing to logistic issues.

Announcing the results in Ikeja, the Chairman of the committee, Mr Lucky Imasuen, said the primaries were contested for the three senatorial seats, 24 House of Representatives and 40 state House of Assembly seats .

Announcing results of the senatorial primaries, Imasuen said the incumbent Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who was unopposed, polled 89,494 votes to emerge as candidate for Lagos Central.

For Lagos West, Imasuen said the incumbent, Senator Olamilekan Solomon (a.k.a Yayi), emerged winner with 378,906 votes, as against the 1,179 votes scored by Mr Kayode Opeifa and Mrs. Areago Olopade’s 1,275 votes.

Imasuen, who is also a former Deputy Governor of Edo State, added that a member of the state House of Assembly, Mr . Bayo Osinowo defeated the incumbent Senator Gbenga Ashafa with 247,743 votes to emerge as the party’s candidate for the Lagos East Senatorial district.

He added that Ashafa, the incumbent Senator for the district, polled 20,385 in the primary.

Imasuen further disclosed that the details of the House of Representatives and state House of Assembly primaries results were ready, saying that they would be released later.

He described the exercise as peaceful and successful.

Imasuen said, “The primaries were peaceful and successful. We thank the state chapter led by Tunde Balogun for the support for the committee.

We also thank all other stakeholders including all members of our party in the state for making the conduct a success.”