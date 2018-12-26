Senator Akpabio neglects ICT facilities in 9 schools built by ex Gov Attah – Group

As the campaign for 2019 general election intensifies in Akwa Ibom another pressure group has blamed Senator Godswill Akpabio for his refusal to developed ICT facilities in public schools installed by his predecessor Obong Victor Attah. The Akwa Ibom Good Governance Group committed to peace and all round of development in every sector listed the schools to include Cornelia Cornelly College, Uyo, Lutheran High School, Obot Idim, Itam Secondary school, Itam, Etinan Institute, Etinan and Government secondary School, Afaha, Eket. Others were Iron Boys High School Iron Immaculate Conception School, Itak, St Columbanus Secondary School, Ikwen and Holy Family College, Oku Abak In a statement by the Group president Mr Ubon Benjamin and secretary Effiom Antai, the Good Governance Group alleged that senator Akpabio sabotaged the development of science and information communication technology in the state during his tenure as the state. The Group also accused Akpabio of mismanagement of science equipment procured and installed by his predecessor Obong Victor Attah. Benjamin explained that the equipment which was commissioned by former president Olusegun for the nine schools to boost the teaching of science was truncated by Akpabio as he recycled them and send to other schools where they later rot away.