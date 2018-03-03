Senator Ademola Adeleke’s Dancing Prowess

This year Silverbird Award must have come and gone, but the glimpse and panache it left behind lingers on. One of the personalities that made the night a worthwhile is the amiable dancing senator, Senator Ademola Adeleke who never ceased to wowed crowd with his dancing prowess.

Although, he was not among the awardee but he was part of the entourage that followed the acclaimed Oshokomole 1 of Yorubaland, Gov. Ayodele Fayose on stage to received his 2017 TV Silverbird Man of the People award.

The newly elected senator who broke the internet with his victory dance after he won the Osun-west by election won many people’s heart with his dancing steps. Ademola Adeleke is a Nigerian professor and politician representing Osun-west senatorial district in Nigeria.

