By Tunde Opalana, Abuja

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has said the Senate will do all in its power to ensure that President Muhammadu Buhari delivers on his Next Level agenda to Nigerians in the next four years.

Sen. Omo-Agege stated this on Friday while receiving a delegation of the Abraka Progressive Union at the National Assembly, Abuja.

According to the Senate Deputy President, the Senate would focus on providing legislation that would create an enabling environment for President Buhari’s government to record all-round success at the end of his tenure in office.

He stated that the commitment by the Senate in this direction stems from its bi-partisan approach which led to the emergence of the present leadership of the National Assembly.

He said: “We’ve started on a bi-partisan note. We had only 62 APC senators on the floor during the elections and we had 68 votes, meaning we got support from the opposition party in the Senate.

“So working with everybody, we will work with the President to create an enabling environment for his administration to succeed. I know there are lots of expectations from Nigerians, but we will do our best to provide leadership to deliver the dividends of democracy to our people.”

Earlier, leader of the delegation, Dr. Ben Eruotor, said the reason for the visit to Sen. Omo-Agege is to felicitate with him on his emergence as deputy President of the Senate.

He noted that it was an honour for the Urhobos, who are the fifth largest ethnic group in Nigeria, to produce the first deputy President of the Senate from the South-South region of the country.