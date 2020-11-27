Senate wants N9 billion more for railway sector

By Tunde Opalana

The Senate has, therefore demanded that the sum of N9 billion be added to the 2021 budget of the Nigeria Railways Corporation.

For the Buhari administration to achieve projected enhancement of improved rail transport system, an additional sum of N9 billion needs to be appropriated.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Marine Transport, Senator Danjuma Goje, disclosed this to journalists in Abuja on Thursday after submitting the 2021 budget defence joint report of the Marine Transport and Land Transport to the Senate Committee on Appropriation.

He said the money was for the smooth take off of the Lagos-Ibadan railway, Abuja – Kano and Warri – Itakpe railway lines. Goje explained that , “Lagos – Ibadan railway, Abuja – Kano and Warri – Itakpe are all expected to start operations next year.

“Adequate provision has not been made for personnel cost for the railway.

We have made a case to the Appropriation Committee to give the Nigeria Railway Corporation a minimum of additional N9bn for the take off,” he said.

Speaking during the presentation, the chairman of the Appropriation committee, Senator Jibrin Barau, commended the committee for the legislative duty.

He promised to act on the report of the committee and make necessary Appropriation.