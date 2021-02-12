Senate summons Minister over shift in sports festival date

By Ben Alaiya with agency reports

With the continued postponement of the National Sports Festival now a source of worry to sports followers in the country there are strong indications that the Senate Committee on Sports may step in.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Obinna Ogba, told an online sports platform that they may have to step in to avoid another shift in the festival.

No date has yet been fixed for Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, to come and explain why the latest decision was taken but sources say it will be sooner than later.

Though Edo state government has said it was cash-strapped and needed the support of the Federal Government to stage the festival.

Facilities at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium and other venues for the festival are already in top shape awaiting next month for the game to start.