Senate summons CCT Chairman, Danladi Umar

The Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions has summoned Danladi Umar, Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), to testify before the panel on June 7, 2020.

The committee had previously given the CCT chairman a two-week grace period to respond to a petition filed against him in connection with an alleged attack on a security guard named Mr. Clement Sagwak.

Owing to ill health, the CCT Chairman will be unable to testify before the committee, and the lawmakers will be granted permission to represent him, according to the legal counsel for the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

Due to the seriousness of the matter, the committee rejected his appeal, but offered to invite him to appear at a later date.

The public hearing on the matter was then extended for another three weeks by the committee.