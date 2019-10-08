Barring any unforseen circumstances, the Ninth Senate will revisit the Sexual Harassment in Tertiary Educational Institutions (Prohibition) Bill today (Tuesday October 8).

It will be sponsored by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

Recall that the proposed legislation was passed by the Eighth Senate but never got concurrence from the House of Representatives.

The Bill prohibits any form of sexual relationship between lecturers and their students and prescribes jail term of up to five years but not less than two years with no option of fine for lecturers who engage in sexual relationship with students.