The Senate will today resume plenary for legislative business after closure as a result of the festering coronavirus pandemic in the country.

A statement from the office of the Clerk of the Senate, Mr. Nelson Ayewoh, on Monday, directed senators to be seated by 10am today.

The directive however, advised staff of the National Assembly as well as aides attached to the senators to stay away from the National Assembly, but work from home.

Ayewoh added that the aides would be notified when needed in the office for any special duty.