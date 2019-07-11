By Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The Senate has implored the South African authority to as a matter of necessity conduct a holistic investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Mrs. Elizabeth Ndubuisi-Chukwu and other Nigerians who have died in South Africa.

Also, the Senate urged the federal government not to relent in its efforts to unravel the cause of Mrs. Ndubuisi-Chukwu’s death and asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to invite Nigeria’s ambassador to South Africa and South Africa’s ambassador to Nigeria to appear before a high powered committee to look into the circumstances surrounding the death of Mrs. Ndubuisi-Chukwu

It expressed worry by the increasing cases of death of Nigerians in South Africa in recent times.

These resolutions were reached at plenary on Wednesday after a thorough deliberation on a point of order raised by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe (Abia South).

Leading the debate on the motion, Sen. Abaribe said Mrs. Ndubusi-Chukwu, a deputy director-general of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria was in South Africa to attend the conference of the African Insurance Organisation, but was found dead in her hotel room in Johannesburg on June 13.

According to him, it was earlier suspected that she died of cardiac arrest, but an autopsy report later proved the death was unnatural.

In their contributions to the matter, Senators Babba Kaita, Philip Aduda, Emmanuel Bwacha, Ifeanyi Ubah, Eyakenyi Akon Etim and Kalu Orji Uzor condemned in very strong terms the unfortunate murder of Mrs. Ndubuisi-Chukwu and stressed the need for Nigeria to review its foreign policy.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, who warned South Africa not to take Nigeria for granted, said this is one death too many and cannot be swept under the carpet.