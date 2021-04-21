Senate probes lopsidedness in Human Rights Commission board appointment

Tunde Opalana, Abuja



Senate on Wednesday ordered its Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions to within two weeks probe an alleged lopsidedness in President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointments into the board of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).



The order was consequent upon a petition to the Senate by human right lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana.



Bringing the petition to the notice of the Senate during plenary on Wednesday, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia South) said Mr. Femi Falana of Falana & Falana queried the appointments.



According to Abaribe, Falana protested that no member of the NHRC board is from the South East geopolitical zone.



Falana also noted with grave concern that out of the 4 nominees from the North West zone, 3 nominees are from Kebbi State.



The lawyer wanted the Senate to reverse the lopsided trend in appointment into Federal parastatals and agencies.



Senate President, Ahmad Lawan after satisfied that the petitioner is not seeking legal remedy, referred the petition to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, to report back to plenary in two weeks’ time.



President Muhammadu Buhari had in a letter dated 17th March 2021 requested the Senate to confirm the nomination of Salamatu Hussaini Suleiman and 14 others as Chairman and members of the National Human Rights Commission.

According to President Buhari, the confirmation request was made pursuant to Section 2(3) of the National Human Rights Commission Act (as amended).

The names of nominees to be confirmed as Members of the National Human Rights Commission include: Mrs. Beatrice Jedy-Agba; Amb. Umar Zainab Salisu; Mrs. Dafe T. Adesida; Joseph Onyemaechi Mmamel; Ahmad Abubakar Fingilla; Kemi Asiwaju-Okeyonda; Abubakar Muhammed; and Femi Okoeowo.

Others are: Sunny Daniel; Barrister Agabaidu Chukwuemeka Jideani; Mrs. Nella Andem-Rabana, SAN; Azubuike Nwakwenta; Jamila Isah; Mrs. Idayat Omolara Hassan; and Prof. Anthony Ojukwu.